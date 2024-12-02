Australia Post enables customers to shop online from US merchants

ShopMate will allow Australian consumers to shop on US websites that do not currently ship to Australia. The company said it has launched the service in time for Christmas as Australians currently spend USD 15.7 billion on online retail purchases each year.

ShopMate offers Australians access to the largest ecommerce market in the world, where USD 482.6 billion in sales are made each year. The service provides consumers with a delivery address in the US to use when shopping on US websites. Once items arrive at the US address, Australia Post notifies customers and ships them back to customers’ Australian addresses in about five to eight business days.

Australia Post said the service comes with free customs and duty document preparation for items under USD 2,500 in value, with items tracked as soon as they reach Australian shores.

