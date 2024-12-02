Australia: PayPal joins eftpos payment system

PayPal is the fourth new eftpos member to join since the inception of eftpos as a payment system in 2009, following ING Direct, Tyro and Adyen, according to itwire.com. eftpos had recently upgraded its infrastructure for online payments and would work with PayPal and other members to ensure that eftpos would be available to consumers and merchants as a payment option for online transactions.

The Hub, which was set up in September 2014, processes almost 3 million eftpos cheque and saving transactions a day. PayPal has over 6 million customer accounts in Australia.