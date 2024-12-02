Australia: online spending reaches USD 16 billion in January-October 2013

Online retail sales rose 11.9% from January to October 2013, according to data issued by the National Australia Bank (NAB).

Most of that increase came from domestic online sales, mostly because of the lower AUD value, which had decreased AUD 0.1 since early September 2013.

Domestic online sales lifted 14.4% while international sales only rose 4.7%. In October 2013, domestic retailers attracted more than 75% of total online spending.