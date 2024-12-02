Australia: online shopping skyrockets

Online retail sales index grew 12.5% or by 244 points in the same interval, the index informs. Groceries and liquor registered the highest demand, whereas Department and Variety stores and fashion came next, according to the same report. Brick-and-mortar sales were also on the rising trend with 0.7% increase for February 2014.

Conversely, media, daily deals and personal and recreational goods recorded negative figures. Based on 2 million non-cash transactions per day, scaled up to replicate the broad economy, the NAB Online Retail Sales Index tracks online retail spending across sectors, demographics, locations and the breakdown of goods bought from domestic and international online retailers. The index is produced monthly and analysis is provided on a quarterly basis.

