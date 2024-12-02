Australia: New South Wales extends payment options for commuters

Transport for NSW will now allow commuters to tap on and off using their Mastercard on all Sydney Ferry and light rail services, while Visa and American Express card or mobile wallet payments will be accepted for travel on the L1 Dulwich Hill Light Rail and on Sydney Ferry services, in lieu of using an Opal card.

The Opal card requires commuters to tap on when beginning a trip via bus, train, light rail, and ferry, and tap off when they reach their final destination on services operating in Sydney and many of its suburbs.

The trial saw commuters use their Mastercard on the Manly to Circular Quay ferry in Sydney.