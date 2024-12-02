Australia: m-commerce skyrockets

In December 2013, according to the Australian regulatory authority for telecommunications (ACMA), 41% of the customers using mobile services made an m-commerce transaction, and 55% of those making a transaction were aged 25–34. By contrast, in December 2010, 22% were using m-commerce services.

In terms of transactional m-commerce across all age groups, the most significant increase was recorded to those aged 25–34 with 31%.