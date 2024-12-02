Australia lags rest of world in robotic process automation – study

The study consisted of 500 decision-makers, including 77 in Australia, organisations are spending more time and effort getting bots up and running than anticipated, with 68% of Australian respondents citing bot deployment as their greatest challenge and 66% confessing that bots are harder to deploy than they first thought.

Meanwhile, globally, only 39% of bots are deployed on schedule – Australia lags behind at 33% – and it typically takes 18 months on average to successfully push bots live into production. But despite concerns over deployment and maintenance 73% of Australian organisations said that robotic automation is even more effective than they originally anticipated, compared to the global average of 67%.

Better work production: Respondents said ‘enabling people to work more efficiently, effectively, and accurately’ ranked as the biggest benefit of bots (picked by 62% of respondents).