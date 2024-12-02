Australia: James&Co launches globally

James&Co designs, manufactures and sells ‘faux’ leather fashion and accessories. The company was established in 2012 in Australia as an online retail business. Since then, the Australian business, founded by entrepreneur Anne Hurley, has expanded into international markets. In Australia, online retail sales rose 12% y-o-y in 2014.

James&Co officially launched their products in the US in October 2013 and in the UK in November 2014 through Amazon by utilising Fulfilment by Amazon. Since then, online sales of jackets and accessories have continued to grow with accessories reaching 100% increase in sales y-o-y.

With the launch of the new local website, customers can now see and order products directly through the website in their own currency. In addition, in-country deliveries will be free of charge. Customers can also keep up to date with all James&Co latest developments.