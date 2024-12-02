Australia: igot.com secures US investment

Jesse Chenard, a US entrepreneur, is igot.com’s major investor and company advisor.

The company allows users to buy, sell and send crypto-currency. Igot.com features BPAY and direct debit facilities, allowing for fund transfers directly to and from users bank accounts.

igot.com plans to expand in both the Asian and European markets in the near future, as well as to offer the top 10 crypto-currencies for users to trade, exchange, sell or buy.