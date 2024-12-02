Australia: FCBF invests in Bitcoin and other crypto-currency related companies

The fund, which is operational from May 2014, is currently accepting payments from investors in AUD, USD, RMB and Bitcoin (BTC), and is also open to receiving expressions of interest from companies interested in applying for investment from the fund.

According to a company statement, cited by arnnet.com.au, the team has been involved with more than 100 start-up companies and four previous funds, managing and raising more than USD 150 million in investment, growing businesses from USD 0 to USD 100 million in revenue and listing them.

Applicants to the fund will be managed by investment manager Holger Arians, and supported by fund manager Remco Marcelis.

The FCBF Fund is conditionally registered as an Early Stage Venture Capital Limited Partnership (ESVCLP) under the Australian Venture Capital Act 2002, which will provide investors in the FCBF tax free returns, on income and capital account.