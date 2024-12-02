Australia: Fair Go Casino integrates Neosurf

Players like to deposit via pre-paid vouchers. Neosurf is very similar to Paysafe in that it is easy, safe and secure, and it is expected to be one of the most popular payment options.

Players can purchase a Neosurf card at one of thousands of retail locations across Australia and around the world, and then use it to top up their online casino account.

Each card has a unique ten-character pin code, which players enter into the Fair Go payment gateway when asked to do so. The funds are then transferred from the card to their wallet.

Players are not required to provide personal information details to obtain the card.

In addition, Fair Go Casino is now also accepting Neocash Mastercard payments. Neocash is a rechargeable pre-paid debit card that allows consumers to make online payments, but without the need to open a bank account.

Neocash has the same security measures and features as a standard Mastercard, but like Neosurf pre-paid cards, users are not required to provide personal details in order to obtain one.

To celebrate the launch of Neosurf, Fair Go Casino has rolled out a generous bonus offer for those depositing with the pre-paid voucher: 300% up to USD 250, plus 50 free spins on one of its newest games, Fu Chi. The offer is valid until 31st March 2018 with the coupon code: NEOSURF-300.