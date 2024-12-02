Australia: ecommerce moves forward with Kogan.com, Zip partnership

More than one million active Kogan.com customers will have access to the zipPay digital wallet at checkout, allowing shoppers a limit of up to USD 1,000 and the ability to pay flexibly, over time for their purchases, interest-free.

Kogan.coms core product ranges include TVs, computers, mobile phones, home and garden, appliances and fashion, which are particularly well-suited to the zipPay product.

Kogan.com has over 70,000 products available to consumers and operates in a number of other verticals: Kogan Travel, Kogan Mobile and Kogan Insurance.

Zip will be live on Kogan.com website from today, in time for the seasonally strong Christmas shopping months of November and December.

The pipeline of merchants joining the Zip platform is at record levels, with significant numbers of SMEs and large enterprise retailers at contract stage.