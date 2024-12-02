Australia: eBay, Groupon launch pop-up storefronts

eBay has launched its first Australian store on the forecourt of Customs House, Sydney for the next four days. At the same time, Groupon has taken a short term lease of the former golf range store in Elizabeth Street to offer customers the option to buy in-store and collect instantly, or buy online and pick up at a time convenient to them.

Sunday, 21 December, will be the busiest shopping day of 2014, with an estimated rate of six items purchased online every six seconds, according to recent in-house research issued by eBay.