Australia: digital trade scores first to any other G20 market

Tod Cohen, eBay deputy general counsel, has informed that as far as the top countries are concerned, a boost in sales is generally registered via the eBay platform and that payments are notably initiated via PayPal. The same report estimates that around 3 billion people will be connected to internet by the end of 2014, a notable rise from 300 million in 1999. Moreover, there is a 5 billion increase predicted for 2020.

However, the report notes that factors such as restrictive data regulations, outdated shipping rules which offer preeminence to large companies at the expense of small businesses, poor internet access in developing countries are prohibiting ecommerce from reaching its full potential.

