Australia: Cuscal launches HCE m-payments trial

The Cuscal HCE mobile payment solution turns an NFC-enabled phone running the latest version of the Android KitKat mobile operating system into a contactless payment device. Sensitive payments data is stored in Cuscal’s cloud service which the mobile phone connects with via the cellular network.

When commercially available, the solution will enable Visa cardholders whose cards are issued by one of Cuscal’s financial institution clients to use their mobile phone to make contactless payments via existing Visa payWave contactless point-of-sale terminals that are available in Australia.

Following the completion of the trial, Cuscal is set to make the solution available to its Australian client base in the middle of this year as part of its broad suite of mobility services; either as a complete client-branded mobile application, or via an application programming interface (API).

The Cuscal-Visa HCE mobile payments functionality must first be downloaded by the Visa cardholder to a compatible Google Android device (Nexus 5, Nexus 7, and newer HTC and Samsung smartphones, among others). The customer can then wave their mobile phone over contactless point-of-sale terminals in order to make payments.