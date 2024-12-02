Australia-based mobile loyalty platform PokitPal partners with Visa

As of October 2018, PokitPal will invite consumers to connect their Visa debit or credit cards to the PokitPal app in order to receive discounts and giveaways from some Australian retailers and entertainment venues, according to a press release.

By instantly verifying transactions, the two companies will notify consumers about rewards through their mobile devices when a purchase is made.

Earlier in September 2018, Visa and Credit Bank of Moscow have partnered to introduce payment-enabled rings in Russia to allow consumers to make purchases across all contactless-enabled payment terminals.