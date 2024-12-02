Australia: B2C ecommerce market up by over 15% in 2015

It is estimated that the growth rate will decrease in 2016, the same source indicates. The number of Australian e-shoppers is growing steadily and has reached 12.6 million. The average amount they spent online increased from USD 1,588 in 2014 to USD 1,764 in 2015. Australians mostly buy their travel services online.

“Australian consumers are brand-aware and technology-savvy. There is a strong adoption of technology/devices by consumers in our market which are catalysts in supporting the digital touchpoints of the customer journey. A lower Australian dollar and higher household wealth due to increase in home values have been driving consistent growth in discretionary retail spending by consumers”, according to Corinne Franks, General Manager at retail industry collective NORA, one of the main contributors to the report.

The new B2C Ecommerce Country Report on the state of ecommerce in Australia covers the latest figures, trends and developments for the online retail market in this particular country and is powered by Ingenico, Asendia and Webhelp. The light version can be downloaded here.

The Ecommerce Foundation is an independent non-profit organization, initiated by worldwide national ecommerce associations and online and omnichannel selling companies from industries such as retail, travel and finance.