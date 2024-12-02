AusPayNet supports harmonised data model





The Bank for International Settlements’ (BIS) Committee on Payments and Market Infrastructures (CPMI) has published harmonised ISO 20022 data requirements for cross border payments. Officials from AusPayNet stated that the global adoption of the CPMI ISO 200222 data requirements would reduce inefficiencies along the cross-border payment chain caused by misaligned message flows, inconsistent data usage and implementation, as well as the adoption of the ISO 20022 messaging standard.













Moreover, the facilitation of straight-through-processing allows the implementation of the CPMI ISO 20022 data requirements to also improve the management of cross-border payment messages, helping the G20 achieve its target.



As stated in the press release, AusPayNet aims to align its ISO 20022 message-usage guidelines with the CPMI ISO 20022 data requirements before the end of 2027, the CPMI timeline for global adoption. AusPayNet supports other market infrastructures and payment service providers contributing to cross-border payments to align their guidelines with the CPMI ISO 20022 data requirements to comprehend the benefits of harmonisation for end-users globally.





ISO 20022 migration in Australia