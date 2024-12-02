Aurora Payments, SUNMI, and Proxet augment payments for SMEs

Together, Aurora and SUNMI are providing new payment terminals created specifically to meet the needs of SMBs. The terminals are designed in line with Aurora’s mission of unlocking efficient and easy-to-use payment solutions that eliminate friction for small and medium business owners.

Aurora Payments' partnership with Proxet was multifaceted. It focused on enhancing the technical infrastructure, security measures, and overall functionality and scalability of Aurora’s ARISE Payment Gateway. Aurora is pursuing additional strategic industry partnerships and will release new features and capabilities for SMBs in the months following this announcement.











Enhancing financial inclusion for SMEs

SMBs—such as nail salons, hair salons, tattoo parlours, pet shops, service shops, and funeral homes—have long been underserved by players in the payments industry, which still mainly provides enterprise solutions. The neglect has forced business owners to cobble together different solutions on the market to meet all of their payment needs. Aurora created the ARISE Payment Platform specifically to address the needs of small and medium businesses and give them access to a one-stop payment terminal that enables SMBs to complete many of their daily payment-related tasks directly on the device.

Representatives from Aurora Payments said SMEs play an integral role in and form the backbone of the US economy. They’re happy that their ARISE Payment Platform equips small and medium businesses with bespoke hardware and software that covers all of their payment needs and gives them the support they need to thrive.





Seamless integration with ISVs

Merchants and Integrated Software Vendors (ISVs) benefit from Aurora Payments’ experience in the mid-market space, which it brings to its solutions. Vendors like On the Fly POS utilise Aurora’s services and its new ARISE terminal to enhance their own suite of services specifically targeted at SMBs.

Officials from On the Fly POS said they have eleven applications in their ecosystem from stations, handhelds, kiosks, soft POS, reporting apps, mobile ordering apps, and more, which makes connecting to each endpoint tedious. But integrating with Aurora was easy for them and completely seamless. Aurora Payments really understands what SMBs, merchants, and vendors alike, need to grow their business.

In April 2024, Aurora Payments launched ARISE, a cloud-based, omnichannel, customer-friendly card-present terminal, and card-not-present payment platform that supports Credit, Debit, and eCheck (ACH) with the high security standards. ARISE functions as an all-encompassing ecosystem for SMBs that manages all aspects of the payment lifecycle, ensures secure transactions and offers real-time reporting.