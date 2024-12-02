Aurora Payments launches ARISE



According to the press release, the ARISE Payment Platform works in tandem with the ARISE Payment Terminal in a card-present environment or standalone mode in a card-not-present environment.





Designed with the intention to serve as a one-stop payment hub, ARISE is a payment solution for SMBs — a category that the company deems underserved by the payments industry. According to a McKinsey article, small and midsize businesses account for 44% of the United States GDP, close to half of all employment, and half of the roughly USD 370 billion in overall tech spending. Most customers now prefer credit cards and digital payments to cash. However, managing multiple payment systems and streams of revenue remains a challenge for many SMBs.











The ARISE Payment Platform comes with APIs that enable Integrated Software Vendor (ISV) application developers to integrate their vertical software directly into the ARISE platform. All ARISE features and capabilities are available via these APIs and come ‘integration ready’, including onboarding, processing and support, allowing ISVs to create a seamless payment ecosystem and offer access to the ARISE Payment Platform as a value-added service to their customers.





The ARISE Payment Platform features