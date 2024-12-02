Aurionpro Transit and Mastercard offer digital payments for commuters

Augmenting urban mobility with seamless digital payments

The partnership brings integrated digital payment innovation to urban mobility across Singapore, India, the US, Turkey, Malaysia, and Canada, providing commuters with a fast, convenient, and secure payment experience across all forms of public transportation, including trains, buses, bikes, scooters, taxis, ride-hailing, and more.

Commuters will be able to tap-and-go using any digital wallet paired with a Mastercard card, making travel simpler, faster, and more efficient. Mastercard’s open-loop solutions ensure commuters can utilise the same digital wallet across all transit modes and in numerous cities, eliminating the need for multiple cards or regular top-ups.











For transit agencies and authorities, the partnership enhances their ability to design and deploy user-friendly payment solutions and provide their commuters with a seamless and convenient travel experience.

Aurionpro Transit officials express excitement about partnering with Mastercard. Their collaboration signifies a shared commitment to advancing smart public mobility solutions worldwide. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and unified ticketing/payment systems, they aim to enhance commuter travel across all transportation modes. Leveraging Mastercard’s expertise, they are optimistic about revolutionising digital mobility and urban transit through innovative contactless Tap n Go solutions.

Mastercard representatives view their collaboration with Aurionpro Transit as a crucial move towards reshaping the future of urban mobility payments globally. Their shared vision goes beyond boundaries, offering global prospects in mobility ticketing, micro-mobility, and payment solutions. Together, they aim to transform every journey into a seamless, contactless experience, revolutionising global travel. Their commitment to innovation drives the development of advanced technologies, providing integrated ticketing and payment solutions worldwide.





Advancing digital mobility through partnerships

The new strategic alliance is part of the shared commitment of both companies to advance digital payment solutions for smart mobility. Mastercard works with its urban mobility partners across the globe to apply digital payment innovation to transit environments to provide commuters with fast, frictionless, convenient, and secure payment experiences across whichever travel mode they choose.

At the same time, Aurionpro Transit’s Automatic Fare Collection system, contactless card reader (ECR), and transit ticketing expertise are helping transit authorities and government agencies around the world implement efficient, end-to-end digital transport management systems.

By 2028, the combined expertise of Aurionpro Transit and Mastercard will strengthen the development of innovative ticketing technologies, helping to define the future of digital mobility and improve the overall travel experience for commuters worldwide.