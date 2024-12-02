Audi further expands its ecommerce offerings together with retail partners worldwide

According to the press release, Audi is focusing on digital solutions for its customers, amid the coronavirus crisis. Therefore, an online reservation tool for in-stock vehicles from Audi partners went live in the French market, enabling customers to reserve available new and used cars from dealers via the Audi website, for the sum of EUR 100. Afterwards, the respective dealer contacts the customer and handles the contractual details and delivery of the vehicle, even to the customer’s home. This ecommerce solution will gradually be rolled out to other European markets, with the rollout in Spain starting in June 2020.

Another ecommerce project has been launched in Germany – a group-wide platform where customers will be able to buy new cars around the clock directly from Audi dealer stock. Regarding financing, the Audi pilot project is first starting with cash purchases. For the medium term, the company is focusing on an end-to-end digital solution for financing and leasing through Audi Bank. The online shop can be accessed at kaufen.audi.de . This solution will also be rolled out successively in other markets worldwide.

Moreover, the digital reservation and purchasing solutions also feature various tools for online service and consultation. With Audi Live Consultation, for example, Audi is further expanding its digital sales business, offering dealers and customers a contactless alternative to visits to a dealership. The application connects sales and service staff with customers and potential Audi buyers with the use of data glasses, which enables individual meetings to take place directly at and inside the car, regardless of location.