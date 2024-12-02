Auchan opens cashier-less Auchan Minute in Europe

The fully automatic point-of-sale that can be operated via the smartphone will open its doors in a commune in Northern France.

The cashier-less mini-supermarket will initially only be available to employees of Auchan, but chances are the concept will open to more consumers if it happens to be a success. The one in France will be about 18 square meters big and customers can only enter the shop by scanning their smartphones.

The assortment onsite consists of about 500 items, with most of them being snacks. Customers will be able to enter the store 24/7 and there are no cashiers available – the only Auchan employee is somebody who will stock the store with items.

This concept has already been a success in China, where over 750 of these ‘container stores’ have opened.