AUB, UnionPay join forces for QR code payment application

This applies to cardholders from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Singapore and Vietnam.

QR code payment, which first became popular in mainland China, allows cardholders to pay merchants by scanning a QR code, enabling fund transfers from their account to the merchant without the need for a POS terminal.

The partnership with AUB aims to strengthen the UnionPay QR code acceptance network globally, bringing the total number of UnionPay QR code merchants to over 10 million, in over 25 countries and regions.

To be accredited with UnionPay, merchants must accomplish the necessary documents, open an account with AUB, have a smartphone and an internet connection, and download the AUB PayMate app to process UnionPay QR code transactions from customers.