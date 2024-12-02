AUB, Liquid Group team up for cross-border QR payments in Singapore, the Philippines

The partnership’s goal is to allow local merchants to accept QR payment apps of Liquid Group and its partners using the AUB PayMate app. Also, AUB will be enabled to service merchants operating in different payment acceptance environment, whether self-employed, small and medium businesses, or large retail chains. The AUB PayMate app is an all-in-one cashiering tool to process e-wallet payments via a mobile app, a web portal and an API.

Moreover, Liquid Group’s cross-border QR payment platform will cover a range of merchants across retail, food and beverages, entertainment, attractions, and more in Manila and other tourist destinations in the Philippines. The international merchant pool of Liquid Group and its partners will also be expanded, and AUB and its merchants will be given an opportunity to provide financial services to this tourist market.

Security while using the Singapore QR apps for cashless payments anywhere in the Philippines will be facilitated for consumers travelling from Singapore to the Philippines. They will be provided with real-time notifications on payment statuses and the availability of online transaction history.