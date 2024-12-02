AU10TIX receives USD 60 mln from TPG Capital

AU10TIX parent company ICTS International announced the transaction, which gives AU10TIX a post-money valuation of USD 260 million. The cloud-based machine-learning, image processing company offers solutions for customer onboarding and KYC automation across a diverse set of verticals over the past decade, with its portfolio of its level ID authentication, identity verification, screening, and advanced biometrics. The company serves the banking, payments, transportation, travel, and gaming industries.

Goldman Sachs International served as the sole placement agent for the investment.