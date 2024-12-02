Attijariwafa Bank updates payment system through HPS

The bank has selected the PowerCARD solution from HPS for the project, which covers the entire electronic payments value chain – acquisition, issuing and switching, fstech.co.uk reports. The new system will be implemented across Attijariwafa’s businesses in 11 countries: Morocco, Cameroon, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Congo, Gabon, Mali, Mauritania, Togo, Niger and Burkina Faso.

The new platform will focus on expanding the banking group’s product offering, reducing time to market and developing services, among others. Ismail Douiri, executive director of Attijariwafa Bank, said that the agenda aims to position Attijariwafa Bank as a catalyst for opportunities between operators in Africa, Europe and the Middle East.