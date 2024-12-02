Attempted ID fraud - 22 percent up during 2018 holiday season

In the Jumio’s Holiday ID Fraud Report, attempted fraud is defined as an attempt by an individual to create a new online account by manipulating a government-issued ID. This type of fraud perpetrated during the online identity verification stage, involving passports, driver’s licenses or ID cards, and hit a five-year high, increasing 109% in 2018 from 2014.

The company compared ID fraud patterns from millions of ID verification transactions between 2014 and 2018 across various industries, focusing on the period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, including the day before and the day after this timeframe. Jumio also compared the rate of fraud during this holiday period to the average for the rest of the year to develop its findings.

Additional findings include: