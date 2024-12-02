Atos joins The Identity Defined Security Alliance

With the addition of Atos, the IDSA is comprised of 25 member companies spanning the cybersecurity market.

Besides security and IAM services, Atos provides Evidian IAM software and as-a-Service products, which is a combination for both on-premise and cloud for a complete identity management solution. Atos also provides Trustway and Horus solutions for total digital identity and sensitive data protection.

Identity Defined Security provides real time, intelligence-based access to data and applications by integrating IAM infrastructure with enterprise cybersecurity technologies.

Atos provides consulting services and solutions, ranging from supporting strategy development to enterprise solutions and technology decisions. The company delivers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, Big Data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions through digital transformation factory, as well as transactional services through Worldline, a European company in the payment industry.