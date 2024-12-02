Atomic Wallet, FIO team up for decentralised wallets

Another goal of this partnership is to accelerate mass adoption of cryptocurrencies. Atomic Wallet joins a consortium of 24 other wallets and exchanges in the crypto ecosystem, including Enjin Wallet, Binance’s Trust Wallet, BRD Wallet, ShapeShift, MyCrypto, Edge Wallet, and Coinomi Wallet.

The FIO Protocol is a decentralised service layer that enables several usability features across any blockchain, token or coin. This includes functionality that puts an end to the need for a 64-character gibberish alphanumeric string to transfer crypto, integrated request for payment workflow that virtually eliminates errors when sending crypto, and standardised metadata that provides context for the purpose of a transaction. Future roadmap items include subscription billing, multi-signature routing for security, and cross-wallet data visibility.

Atomic Wallet is a universal cryptocurrency wallet with decentralised atomic swap exchange, which supports any ERC20 and BEP2 tokens with around 100 - 200 cryptocurrencies in a default list, and is available across all operating systems, including Windows, macOS, Ubuntu, Fedora, and Debian. Atomic Wallet’s decentralised Atomic Swap Exchange allows users to proceed with cross-chain exchanges while avoiding third party risks. Moreover, its encryption and custody-free solution means that private keys are encrypted and never leave a user’s device.