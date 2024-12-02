Atome partners with Valiram to expand payment solutions

This collaboration provides shoppers with access to embedded financing and flexible payment options at both online and offline retail locations. Valiram, a prominent luxury retail and lifestyle group in Asia Pacific, operates a diverse portfolio of brands, including Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, Michael Kors, Tory Burch, and Bacha Coffee.

The partnership with Atome extends to over 200 stores in Malaysia, where the payment solution is already live. Plans are in place to expand the offering to 40 additional stores in Singapore in the coming weeks.









Through this initiative, Valiram aims to improve the shopping experience by integrating flexible payment technologies that cater to diverse customer needs. The payment options offered by Atome include installment-based financing, which can help increase purchasing flexibility for consumers. Valiram also reports a positive impact on customer spending behavior in Malaysia following the launch of the payment partnership.





About the companies

Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Valiram manages approximately 500 stores across Southeast Asia and Oceania, with operations in countries such as Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Philippines. The group is focused on providing luxury and lifestyle products to a wide audience through its omnichannel retail model, combining physical and digital storefronts.

Atome, established in 2019, started as a buy-now-pay-later platform and has since grown to offer comprehensive financial services, including insurance, lending, and digital payment solutions. The company is part of the Advance Intelligence Group, a Singapore-based enterprise supported by investors such as SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Warburg Pincus. Atome emphasizes digital and financial inclusion through its scalable technology and is expanding its presence across Southeast Asia.