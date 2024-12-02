Atome Financial expands its partnership with HSBC





Following this announcement, the digital customer financial platform renewed its USD 100 million debt facility with HSBC Singapore. HSBC is set to offer its effective and pan-regional financial services and solutions to Atome Financial in order to improve the process of its business expansion.

The partnership will include the Philippines region, to provide unbanked and underbanked clients with safer, easier, and more affordable access to digital-first customer financing tools and products.









Atome Financial’s recent partnerships

Digital customer financial platform that activates in Southeast Asia, Atome offers its clients flexible payments, as well as smart saving and rewarding shopping options. The company is available across a multitude of online and offline brands and businesses throughout the region, providing users with choice, convenience, and flexibility in the process of shopping.

Atome had multiple partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several geographic areas around the world.

In July 2023, Atome announced its collaboration with TikTok Shop in order to drive ecommerce growth in Malaysia. The aim of the partnership was set on providing businesses of all sizes, especially young entrepreneurs and SMEs, with the possibility to tackle the potential of online shopping. Moreover, the companies focused on the economic growth in the country as well.

Following Atome’s go-live made as a payment option on TikTok Shop in Malaysia, clients were enabled to benefit from an improved online shopping and checkout experience. Entrepreneurs were allowed to use the benefits associated with ecommerce in order to expand their reach and further drive sales growth.

As part of the company’s development strategy, Atome partnered earlier in July with Standard Chartered Bank for expanding financial access and inclusivity to its users in Singapore. The retail bank was set to combine its solutions with the suite of services and products offered by Atome. This aimed to design and provide Singapore-based clients with a wide range of mobile-first user payment tools and financial services.

The strategic deal followed the bank’s plan to improve the overall customer experience and growth from its unsecured loans business by the end of the year. It also represented one part of the 10-year multi-product regional partnership between Atome Financial and Standard Chartered Bank. The collaboration enabled Atome to improve its development procedure and to promote financial inclusion to its customers and clients across the region of Standard Chatered’s access.

The partnership was set to be extended in the near future, with plans to launch in Malaysia.