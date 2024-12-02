Atom Tickets introduces new digital payment options

The app allows consumers to search for films, invite friends, buy tickets, pre-order concessions, and more. Atom Tickets is available as a free app for Android and iOS users – and online, on the company’s official website.

Atom Tickets provides reviews, trailers, and synopses to help users make a decision. They can select the film, the theatre, the showtimes, and the seats within the app or on the website. After purchasing the tickets, users can invite friends and Atom will share the selected showtime and seats with them. Moreover, at the theatre, users skip the box office lines and go directly to the ticket attendants, where they scan a QR code on their smartphone (or Apple Watch) to redeem their order.

The new digital payment options expand Atom’s current integrations with other brands such as Chase Pay, Amazon Pay, and Apple Pay.