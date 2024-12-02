Atom Bank raises GBP 50 mln

The new capital will be used to fund further growth and to continue the bank’s investment in technology.

Atom is also said to be re-platforming the bank into the cloud and preparing to launch new products using Thought Machine’s smart contract core banking technology.

The bank’s total lending, for homeowners and small businesses, has grown by 76% in the past year to GBP 2.4 billion, supported by growth in deposits from GBP 1.4 billion to GBP 1.8 billion.