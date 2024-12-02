Atom Bank partners with Thought Machine

Vault’s features such as its smart contract system for products, and workflow engine for bank processes, enables Atom to develop a bank which transmits its vision and values.

Atom’s current technology set-up consists mainly of older generation systems, such as FIS’s Profile for core, Phoebus for mortgages and FIS/Sungard’s Ambit for treasury and risk management.

Set up in 2014 and based in UK, Atom is now in the “unicorns” club with an over USD 1 billion valuation. Among its investors is Spanish banking heavyweight BBVA. Atom offers savings and lending products (including mortgages) to individuals and businesses.

Meanwhile, Thought Machine received a GBP 11 million investment from Lloyds Banking Group.