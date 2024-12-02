Atom bank partners TruNarrative for KYC and AML services

The digital bank offers Fixed Saver accounts, secured business lending for SMEs and residential mortgages.

Atom’s criteria for selecting a real-time AML transaction monitoring and a financial crime (adverse media, PEP & Sanctions) customer screening solution, was for a platform, which would support future products and safeguard against emerging risks in the market.

The key priorities included:

a single solution to avoid decision and operational issues with silos;

it must be real-time, both in decisions and in ability to make changes;

it must be able to reduce and manage false positives effectively;

it must prove the ability to scale.

Trunarrative is a global company specialized in the financial crime space with Identity verification and fraud management and compliance solutions. Their approach harnesses artificial intelligence, in data-rich systems capable of learning. Legacy technology constrains current IDV, KYC, fraud and money laundering detection systems.