



Through this integration, customers are set to be able to attach Atoa as a payment provider and include a ‘Pay with Bank App’ button on Xero invoices. This allows their customers to pay directly from their bank app or online banking. Afterwards, payments are automatically synced in Xero, in turn minimising management time for businesses and supporting them in reducing processing fees.











Among the potential benefits of connecting Atoa with Xero, the two companies mention:

Increased payment efficiency, with invoices being paid from the recipient’s bank app without entering payment details;

Decreased fees, with rates starting from 0.7% per transaction;

Optimised cash flow, allowing businesses to receive invoice payments more efficiently;

Minimised admin time, as payment sync with Xero enables time-saving capabilities on manual reconciliation;

Augmented client experience, as paying invoices by bank app provides a more convenient payment option.

Furthermore, according to the official press release, the Atoa and Xero integration is currently available to all Atoa users in the UK. Commenting on the news, representatives from Atoa mentioned that integrating with Xero simplifies how UK businesses collect payments through invoices. Additionally, the move highlights the company’s commitment to supporting businesses in the region, enabling them to free up time and resources so that they can further advance their operations.





