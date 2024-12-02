



This partnership aims to improve everyday banking access for Allpoint Network issuer members and their cardholders, offering more convenient options for surcharge-free cash withdrawals and deposits.











The collaboration involves FCTI, a long-standing partner and service provider to 7-Eleven, which currently manages over 8,400 ATMs nationwide. By integrating Atleos’ Allpoint Network into 7-Eleven's financial services offerings, FCTI continues to support its strategic focus on increasing consumer foot traffic and boosting in-store sales through better financial service experiences. The initiative is part of FCTI’s “ATM as a Destination” strategy, designed to attract more consumers by providing accessible financial services within retail environments.





Allpoint network growth across retail locations

Beyond the expansion into 7-Eleven stores, Allpoint Network issuers and their customers will maintain access to more than 3,000 Speedway-branded locations across the US. The addition of thousands of new endpoints for cash transactions supports Atleos’ broader objective of expanding utility banking solutions globally, meeting the rising consumer demand for accessible, self-service financial options.

Following its separation from NCR Corporation in 2023, Atleos was established as an independent entity with a focused mandate to drive innovation and expansion in ATM networks, self-service banking, and payments infrastructure. The spin-off allowed Atleos to simplify its strategic priorities, moving away from the broader enterprise technology scope of NCR and zeroing in on financial access services. According to company filings, Atleos inherited a network of more than 80,000 ATMs globally, positioning it among the largest ATM providers by footprint. This focused operational structure has enabled Atleos to respond more rapidly to shifts in consumer demand for accessible, surcharge-free cash services, especially as digital-first banks and fintechs increasingly rely on expansive ATM networks to provide cash access without traditional branches.