Atlantic Money introduces fixed fee international transfers for businesses



As of the announcement, companies can send up to GBP 1 million abroad at the current exchange rate for a fee of GBP 3. Atlantic Money enables businesses to reduce the costs of global payments during a period of rising inflation and logistical post-pandemic issues.











Moreover, the flat-rate pricing structure that the company offers may benefit businesses that transact larger amounts, as for a transaction up to GBP 1 million the differences amount to several thousand pounds. By entering the business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) sectors, Atlantic Money projects that it will increase the impact of flat-rate international transfers. In its first year, the company transferred GBP 160 million to its customers abroad. However, at that time, payments for businesses were not enabled, nor was the largest target currency for international transfers, the Indian Rupee. By introducing transfers for businesses, Atlantic Money expects more increased growth in the upcoming year of operations.According to an Ernst & Young (EY) study, businesses account for 97% of the global money transfer market, with a total value of GBP 120 trillion, therefore Atlantic Money’s launch has been encouraged by this data.





Atlantic Money’s officials have stated that their vision is to enhance the current features of businesses and not replace traditional bank accounts. Their objective is for businesses to integrate Atlantic Money seamlessly while maintaining existing accounts intact. Furthermore, the company wants to offer a user-friendly experience, leveraging on the compatibility between their services and businesses’ current financial setup.





Back in February 2023, Atlantic Money announced the expansion of its international money transfer service to several other platforms and markets across Europe. Users can convert EUR through the company’s application and send the amount to a foreign financial institution or bank account, in multiple currencies. Since its launch, the company has seen a significant increase in both transfer volume and cost savings, facilitating over GBP 160 million in transfers during its first year of operation. The customers’ total amount of savings in fees amounted to approximately GBP 650,000, based on comparisons with other similar service providers.