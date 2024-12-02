Aterian partners with Mercado Libre

Aterian is currently selling products from its home and kitchen category on Mercado Libre’s Mexico marketplace as part of a partnership between the two and plans to add more products in the near future. Aterian's longer term vision involves expanding its product portfolio and presence across all Mercado Libre marketplaces throughout Latin America.

Officials from Aterian said they are happy for the opportunity to partner with Mercado Libre to deliver value to their customers. They are optimistic about the opportunity to grow alongside Mercado Libre in the future.











Previous offering from Mercado Libre

Besides expanding its offering with more consumer products on its platform, in August 2022, Mercado Libre’s digital wallet, Mercado Pago, integrated with Paxos blockchain, allowing users in Brazil to trade Bitcoin, Ether, and USDP.

After launching in Brazil, it amassed 1 million users. Mercado Libre also expanded its crypto features to other regions, focusing on Mexico due to high revenue growth. They also partnered with Mastercard for security and compliance in their crypto ecosystem. Additionally, Mercado Libre invested in Mercado Bitcoin and Paxos, strengthening its presence in the crypto market and prioritizing technological innovation in Mexico's online market.





About Aterian

Aterian is a technology-enabled consumer products company that builds and acquires leading ecommerce brands with top selling consumer products, in multiple categories, including home and kitchen appliances, health and wellness, and air quality devices. The company sells across some of the world's largest online marketplaces with a focus on Amazon and Walmart in the US and on its own direct to consumer websites.