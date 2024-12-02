AT&T to launch its own NFC platform

CorFire technology is also set to be used to deliver the carrier’s AT&T Commerce Connect mobile marketing platform.

AT&T NFC Connect is set to act as a service provider TSM for non-payment applications such as access control. The technology is currently being piloted at Tulane University in New Orleans and Quinnipiac University in Connecticut, in partnership with CorFire and campus card provider Blackboard. Meanwhile, AT&T Commerce Connect is set to enable merchants to distribute offers, coupons, loyalty and ID services, gifting and stored-value accounts to customers’ smartphones.