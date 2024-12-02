AT&T currently accepts Bitcoin as payment for its subscribers

Its customers will be able to select BitPay as a payment option, allowing for bill payment in Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash. As per Q4 2018 data, AT&T had over 150 million subscribers. However, using BitPay is currently limited to paying bills for AT&T services.

The news follows a trend of increasing merchant acceptance of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a method of payment. For instance, Flexa network and its SPEDN app expanded acceptance for the top coins among some brands, such as Whole Foods, Lowe’s, and Nordstrom. Starbucks and other companies are contemplating accepting Bitcoin independent of a crypto-specific payments processor.