Previously, ASUS Singapore has always sold its products through authorised resellers’ brick-and-mortar stores. With the launch of its new digital store, ASUS has completely digitalised the shopping experience for the consumers, complementing its existing brick-and-mortar strategy.

Through 2C2P’s payments technology, customers can now browse and purchase laptops and desktops on the ASUS Store, pay using their preferred payment method, and get it delivered to their home or choose to pick it up at their preferred or nearest retailer.

This option is already available for their ASUS Exclusive Store Bugis managed by their authorised reseller and will be progressively made available to all of its 108 stores island-wide later through 2022. In addition, 2C2P’s payments solution also comes with customised features that help ASUS to automatically reconcile multiple business streams and ensure accurate data reporting.