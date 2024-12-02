AstroPay provides instant payments to Brazilian users via Pix

AstroPay has enabled payments via Pix since it was launched in October 2020 amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Created and managed by the Central Bank of Brazil, Pix’s payments volume already makes up more than 80% of debit and credit card transactions in Brazil, according to the press release.

AstroPay will be offering two direct ways to pay with Pix for both merchants and users. This includes the Pix native view and Software Developer Kit (SDK) for merchants. The Pix native view directs the user to AstroPay’s checkout straight from the merchant’s site, while the Pix QR code will be shown directly, avoiding users from being redirected to Pix’s site.

This option is available to all merchants and has already increase their sales conversion rate by 7% to 15%, the company says. The new flow is available to all merchants that have AstroPay’s solution integrated via SDK, which will bring the Pix QR to the merchant’s cashier.

AstroPay’s officials stated that this new capability will facilitate merchants to connect with their users who prefer to pay with Pix, which has digitalised the payments industry in Brazil. By utilising AstroPay wallet, users will experience a frictionless payment journey with a payment method of their choice.