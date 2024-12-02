AstroPay launches Wolves co-branded Visa debit card

Based on the information detailed in the announcement, AstroPay became the principal partner of Wolves, also known as Wolverhampton Wanderers, in June 2022 and a principal partner for Wolves Women for the current season.





Having been launched in varied Wolves designs, the Visa-enabled virtual debit card, AstroPay Wolves , comes free of charge to AstroPay’s users and can be leveraged internationally in the online space or at any store via Google Pay. Wolves fans will also be enabled with access to a Wolves-branded debit card, which they can make use of for their day-to-day shopping.

Details on the AstroPay Wolves debit card

As per the press release information, the AstroPay Wolves debit card brings forth a series of benefits for its users, such as 20% cash back on purchases in the Wolves Official Store, and AstroCoins collection for each usage of the card, which can then be redeemed for big prizes that include opportunities for the participation in draws for Wolves general admission and hospitality tickets, signed merchandise and training ground tours, together with the chance to play at Molineux.

When commenting on the launch announcement, Guillermo Dotta, CTO and Chief Product Officer of AstroPay stated that the company has built a ‘strong relationship’ with Wolves over the past years and is looking forward to supporting them further. As AstroPay aims to keep on solidifying its visibility within the UK market, it looks to ensure continuous adaptation and innovation so as to keep users engaged with the brand, while simultaneously looking to meet and exceed their expectations.











As per the company’s official statement, the launch is believed to not only help increase its UK user base but also consolidate its position within the market as a fintech company that provides digital payment solutions for the current ‘modern, fast-moving, and digitally led consumers’.

Russell Jones, Wolves’ general manager for marketing and commercial growth added that they are excited to see an additional stage of the AstroPay partnership come to life following the launch of the AstroPay Wolves debit card. They added that since the 2022 initial point of the collaboration, AstroPay has been committed to rewarding and engaging with Wolves fans, and they believe the launch of the newly announced product further demonstrates this commitment.

The club aims to ensure that fans can benefit from its commercial partnerships, and they believe the AstroPay product to help provide fans with the chance to redeem an extensive selection of Wolves prizes.





AstroPay offering and strategy

A 2009-founded company, AstroPay activates within the global payment solutions space, being the digital wallet of choice for millions of customers in Asia, Africa, Latin America, and the UK, and aims to assist merchants with doing business with said users in an increasingly easy and secure manner.

The company has over 200 payment methods available globally and a wide offering of consumer-focused financial services and is EMI-authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (EMRs for the issuing of electronic money and payment instruments).