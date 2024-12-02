AstroPay launches VISA debit card

The new release aims to expand the reach of AstroPay’s user database while simultaneously provide its customers with more benefits. The company mentioned the initial roll-out in Europe will be followed by a similar launch in other markets expected in the following months of 2022.

Eligible users from Europe can now apply for a Visa debit card in the AstroPay app. The card will be issued instantly and will be used for payments both online and in store. Users can also check their balance at anytime and use the remaining funds to make purchases at any merchant that accepts Visa as a payment method, without requiring intermediaries and simplifying the process.

AstroPay partners with white-label card issuer Wallester to provide the necessary technology that enables transaction processing services on AstroPay and Visa users. The new partnership will allow the payments solution to deliver a fully functional product in record time, overall boosting the companies’ growth.

Founded in 2009 and with offices in the UK and LATAM, AstroPay counts for over six million users, 1,000 merchants, and over 200 local payment methods accepted.