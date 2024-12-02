AstroPay launches Payment Links capability in LATAM

This is part of the company’s plans to introduce it worldwide following the first launch in Brazil in December 2021. Payment Links is AstroPay’s newest capability, designed for small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs) to enable business owners to collect online and remote payments by sharing the link with their customer and get paid instantly.

The small and medium sized enterprises in Latin America is a priority market for AstroPay. In Colombia, the creation of SMEs in 2021 has grown by 10.6% compared to 2020, from 276,891 to 306,140. SMEs in Chile account for 65.3% (4,857,949) of the total number of formal jobs (7,432,926). SMEs also represent 99% of businesses in Mexico and 99.5% of the total number of formal enterprises in the Peruvian economy.

Payment Links enable business owners to make payments using just their mobile number, paying directly with the link they receive. Business owners can also create a link by registering and able to share it with their customers via email or any other electronic means of communication and customers can pay with an array of local payment methods in their local currency or American dollars.