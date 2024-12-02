AstroPay introduces Ripple service for Latin America

Through local Ripple gateways, Ripple LatAm connects Latin American businesses with their counterparts in Asia, Europe and North America for remittances and merchant payments.

Ripple is an internet protocol that enables financial institutions to transfer funds in any currency. With Ripple LatAm, individual account holders, merchants, and bank partners can process payments to and from Latin America.

AstroPay is a UK-based payment solution provider that operates in Latin America. It provides payment solutions to consumers and businesses, addressing issues like capital controls, payment rejections, local taxes, fraud and credit approval.