AstroPay expands access to multicurrency wallet across Latin America





Following this announcement, the product will be available in five Latin American regions, including Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Chile, aiming to provide freelancers, travelers, and entrepreneurs with access to simplified and secure international payments and low-cost currency conversions.

In addition, with this expansion, AstroPay will provide digital workers and global travelers with the possibility to benefit from a faster, lower-cost way to send, receive, and spend money without the need to rely on slow and expensive banking systems. The company will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of clients and users in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.











More information on AstroPay’s multicurrency wallet expansion

As Latin America is currently experiencing a surge in digital commerce, remote work, and international travel, AstroPay’s global multicurrency wallet is expected to provide users with the needed financial flexibility to transact securely, whether spending abroad, managing cross-border income, or optimising currency exchange with enhanced rates.

AstroPay’s multicurrency wallet was developed in order to optimise cross-border payments with the use of real-time conversion at improved rates, a process that aims to eliminate hidden fees, long waits, and outdated banking barriers. At the same time, by leveraging a combination of local licensing, banking collaborations, and internationally recognised regulatory frameworks, AstroPay will focus on offering a frictionless and compliant financial experience that allows users to transact with confidence and security.

In addition, businesses and individuals leveraging the multicurrency wallet can receive and withdraw international payments from global customers and platforms. Through the use of multi-currency storage and conversion capabilities, travelers and digital nomads will have the capability to manage their money while also benefiting from competitive exchange rates. Furthermore, the company will enable users to make cross-border transactions and to benefit from improved FX rates, while ensuring they get the most value for their money when spending abroad as well.