AstroPay completes six-month pilot of prepaid card in China

In the short time that the company has been operating in the country, AstroPay has sold around USD 1 million in card value to Chinese consumers and as a result, has decided to ramp up its efforts in China.

AstroPay cards are available for purchase on its website and on the websites that are integrated with the company. Consumers in China have been using both to buy the cards and use them to make purchases without revealing their banking information.

AstroPay is a UK-based payment solution provider that operates in Latin America. It provides payment solutions to consumers and businesses, addressing issues like capital controls, payment rejections, local taxes, fraud and credit approval.

In June 2014, AstroPay launched Ripple LatAm, a money service business to use Ripple for payment transactions.